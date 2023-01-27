English
    Anupam Rasayan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.23 crore, up 7.54% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anupam Rasayan India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 286.23 crore in December 2022 up 7.54% from Rs. 266.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.65 crore in December 2022 up 2.02% from Rs. 37.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.04 crore in December 2022 up 5.97% from Rs. 80.25 crore in December 2021.

    Anupam Rasayan India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations286.23310.68266.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations286.23310.68266.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.69134.66166.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.82-19.13-76.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.7314.1512.28
    Depreciation16.8716.1715.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.8889.2688.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.2575.5759.80
    Other Income4.92-1.984.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.1773.5964.76
    Interest13.9715.785.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax54.2057.8159.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax54.2057.8159.53
    Tax15.5516.6121.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.6541.2037.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.6541.2037.88
    Equity Share Capital107.21100.2999.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.774.113.79
    Diluted EPS3.764.103.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.774.113.79
    Diluted EPS3.764.103.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
