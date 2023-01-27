Anupam Rasayan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.23 crore, up 7.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.23 crore in December 2022 up 7.54% from Rs. 266.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.65 crore in December 2022 up 2.02% from Rs. 37.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.04 crore in December 2022 up 5.97% from Rs. 80.25 crore in December 2021.

Anupam Rasayan EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in December 2021.

