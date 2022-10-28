Anupam Rasayan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 386.24 crore, up 55.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.24 crore in September 2022 up 55.16% from Rs. 248.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.57 crore in September 2022 up 15.3% from Rs. 36.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.16 crore in September 2022 up 44.02% from Rs. 70.24 crore in September 2021.

Anupam Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 4.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.61 in September 2021.

Anupam Rasayan shares closed at 782.10 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.80% returns over the last 6 months and -3.92% over the last 12 months.