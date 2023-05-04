Anupam Rasayan Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 479.96 crore, up 51.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 479.96 crore in March 2023 up 51.3% from Rs. 317.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.68 crore in March 2023 up 22.94% from Rs. 46.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.56 crore in March 2023 up 46.06% from Rs. 96.92 crore in March 2022.

Anupam Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 7.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.61 in March 2022.

Anupam Rasayan shares closed at 1,212.05 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.37% returns over the last 6 months and 43.20% over the last 12 months.