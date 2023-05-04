English
    Anupam Rasayan Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 479.96 crore, up 51.3% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anupam Rasayan India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 479.96 crore in March 2023 up 51.3% from Rs. 317.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.68 crore in March 2023 up 22.94% from Rs. 46.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.56 crore in March 2023 up 46.06% from Rs. 96.92 crore in March 2022.

    Anupam Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 7.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.61 in March 2022.

    Anupam Rasayan shares closed at 1,212.05 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.37% returns over the last 6 months and 43.20% over the last 12 months.

    Anupam Rasayan India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations479.96382.75317.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations479.96382.75317.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials220.94154.84210.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.9213.58-107.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.4420.0312.59
    Depreciation18.5318.4815.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.3792.37104.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.7783.4581.87
    Other Income24.266.04-0.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.0389.4981.49
    Interest20.2614.1613.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax102.7775.3367.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax102.7775.3367.72
    Tax30.1320.9222.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.6454.4145.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.6454.4145.39
    Minority Interest-15.96-11.52--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.020.71
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.6842.9146.10
    Equity Share Capital107.47107.21100.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.005.314.61
    Diluted EPS6.995.304.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.005.314.61
    Diluted EPS6.995.304.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 10:22 am