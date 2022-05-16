 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anupam Rasayan Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 317.24 crore, up 16.77% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anupam Rasayan India are:

Net Sales at Rs 317.24 crore in March 2022 up 16.77% from Rs. 271.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.10 crore in March 2022 up 108.19% from Rs. 22.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.92 crore in March 2022 up 47.97% from Rs. 65.50 crore in March 2021.

Anupam Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 4.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in March 2021.

Anupam Rasayan shares closed at 796.60 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.69% returns over the last 6 months and 8.41% over the last 12 months.

Anupam Rasayan India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 317.24 266.16 271.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 317.24 266.16 271.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 210.35 166.48 155.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -107.59 -76.44 -33.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.59 12.28 12.04
Depreciation 15.43 15.49 13.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 104.60 88.76 75.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.87 59.59 49.67
Other Income -0.38 4.96 2.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.49 64.55 52.16
Interest 13.77 5.23 18.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.72 59.32 33.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.72 59.32 33.18
Tax 22.33 21.39 11.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.39 37.92 22.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.39 37.92 22.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.71 -0.02 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.10 37.90 22.14
Equity Share Capital 100.25 99.92 99.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.61 3.79 2.70
Diluted EPS 4.60 3.78 2.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.61 3.79 2.70
Diluted EPS 4.60 3.78 2.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
