Anupam Rasayan Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 386.39 crore, up 26.04% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 386.39 479.96 306.56 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 386.39 479.96 306.56 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 229.77 220.94 182.10 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -66.75 14.92 -69.41 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 18.61 16.44 12.67 Depreciation 18.68 18.53 15.71 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 103.34 110.37 87.33 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.73 98.77 78.16 Other Income 12.37 24.26 -9.41 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.11 123.03 68.75 Interest 17.81 20.26 12.16 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.30 102.77 56.59 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 77.30 102.77 56.59 Tax 25.05 30.13 19.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.25 72.64 37.44 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.25 72.64 37.44 Minority Interest -13.65 -15.96 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 2.25 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.60 56.68 39.69 Equity Share Capital 107.54 107.47 100.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.86 7.00 3.96 Diluted EPS 4.85 6.99 3.95 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.86 7.00 3.96 Diluted EPS 4.85 6.99 3.95 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited