English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Anupam Rasayan Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 386.39 crore, up 26.04% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anupam Rasayan India are:Net Sales at Rs 386.39 crore in June 2023 up 26.04% from Rs. 306.56 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.60 crore in June 2023 down 2.75% from Rs. 39.69 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.79 crore in June 2023 up 34.73% from Rs. 84.46 crore in June 2022.
    Anupam Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 4.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.96 in June 2022.Anupam Rasayan shares closed at 974.90 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.24% returns over the last 6 months and 16.37% over the last 12 months.
    Anupam Rasayan India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations386.39479.96306.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations386.39479.96306.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials229.77220.94182.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-66.7514.92-69.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.6116.4412.67
    Depreciation18.6818.5315.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.34110.3787.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.7398.7778.16
    Other Income12.3724.26-9.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.11123.0368.75
    Interest17.8120.2612.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.30102.7756.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax77.30102.7756.59
    Tax25.0530.1319.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.2572.6437.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.2572.6437.44
    Minority Interest-13.65-15.96--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----2.25
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.6056.6839.69
    Equity Share Capital107.54107.47100.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.867.003.96
    Diluted EPS4.856.993.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.867.003.96
    Diluted EPS4.856.993.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Anupam Rasayan #Anupam Rasayan India #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Speciality Chemicals
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!