Anupam Rasayan Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.56 crore, up 31.19% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anupam Rasayan India are:

Net Sales at Rs 306.56 crore in June 2022 up 31.19% from Rs. 233.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.69 crore in June 2022 up 23.58% from Rs. 32.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.46 crore in June 2022 up 30.02% from Rs. 64.96 crore in June 2021.

Anupam Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 3.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2021.

Anupam Rasayan shares closed at 793.25 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.25% returns over the last 6 months and 5.44% over the last 12 months.

Anupam Rasayan India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 306.56 317.24 233.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 306.56 317.24 233.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 182.10 210.35 157.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -69.41 -107.59 -70.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.67 12.59 10.86
Depreciation 15.71 15.43 14.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 87.33 104.60 74.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.16 81.87 46.29
Other Income -9.41 -0.38 4.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.75 81.49 50.58
Interest 12.16 13.77 6.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.59 67.72 43.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.59 67.72 43.97
Tax 19.15 22.33 11.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.44 45.39 32.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.44 45.39 32.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.25 0.71 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.69 46.10 32.12
Equity Share Capital 100.25 100.25 99.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.96 4.61 3.22
Diluted EPS 3.95 4.60 3.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.96 4.61 3.22
Diluted EPS 3.95 4.60 3.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

