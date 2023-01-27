 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anupam Rasayan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 382.75 crore, up 43.8% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anupam Rasayan India are:

Net Sales at Rs 382.75 crore in December 2022 up 43.8% from Rs. 266.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.91 crore in December 2022 up 13.22% from Rs. 37.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.97 crore in December 2022 up 34.9% from Rs. 80.04 crore in December 2021.

Anupam Rasayan India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 382.75 386.24 266.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 382.75 386.24 266.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 154.84 183.32 166.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.58 -21.66 -76.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.03 18.07 12.28
Depreciation 18.48 17.72 15.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 92.37 102.26 88.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.45 86.53 59.59
Other Income 6.04 -3.09 4.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.49 83.44 64.55
Interest 14.16 16.02 5.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 75.33 67.42 59.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 75.33 67.42 59.32
Tax 20.92 19.61 21.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.41 47.81 37.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.41 47.81 37.92
Minority Interest -11.52 -6.24 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 -- -0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 42.91 41.57 37.90
Equity Share Capital 107.21 100.29 99.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.31 4.77 3.79
Diluted EPS 5.30 4.75 3.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.31 4.77 3.79
Diluted EPS 5.30 4.75 3.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
