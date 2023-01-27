English
    Anupam Rasayan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 382.75 crore, up 43.8% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anupam Rasayan India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 382.75 crore in December 2022 up 43.8% from Rs. 266.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.91 crore in December 2022 up 13.22% from Rs. 37.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.97 crore in December 2022 up 34.9% from Rs. 80.04 crore in December 2021.

    Anupam Rasayan India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations382.75386.24266.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations382.75386.24266.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials154.84183.32166.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.58-21.66-76.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.0318.0712.28
    Depreciation18.4817.7215.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.37102.2688.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.4586.5359.59
    Other Income6.04-3.094.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.4983.4464.55
    Interest14.1616.025.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.3367.4259.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax75.3367.4259.32
    Tax20.9219.6121.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.4147.8137.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.4147.8137.92
    Minority Interest-11.52-6.24--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.02---0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates42.9141.5737.90
    Equity Share Capital107.21100.2999.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.314.773.79
    Diluted EPS5.304.753.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.314.773.79
    Diluted EPS5.304.753.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited