Anupam Rasayan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 382.75 crore, up 43.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 382.75 crore in December 2022 up 43.8% from Rs. 266.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.91 crore in December 2022 up 13.22% from Rs. 37.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.97 crore in December 2022 up 34.9% from Rs. 80.04 crore in December 2021.

Anupam Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 5.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in December 2021.

