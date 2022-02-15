Anupam Rasayan Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 266.16 crore, up 44.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 266.16 crore in December 2021 up 44.58% from Rs. 184.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.90 crore in December 2021 up 75.1% from Rs. 21.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.04 crore in December 2021 up 36.03% from Rs. 58.84 crore in December 2020.

Anupam Rasayan EPS has increased to Rs. 3.79 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.17 in December 2020.

Anupam Rasayan shares closed at 922.55 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.26% returns over the last 6 months