Anupam Finserv Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 27.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in September 2022 down 27.42% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 71.88% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

Anupam Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2021.

Anupam Finserv shares closed at 2.24 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.65% returns over the last 6 months and 12.00% over the last 12 months.