Anupam Finserv Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, up 7.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in March 2019 up 7.27% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 37.9% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019 up 53.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2018.

Anupam Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2018.

Anupam Finserv shares closed at 10.23 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)