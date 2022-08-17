Anupam Finserv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 8.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in June 2022 down 8.12% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 21.13% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 21.28% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Anupam Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2021.

Anupam Finserv shares closed at 2.05 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.58% returns over the last 6 months and 49.64% over the last 12 months.