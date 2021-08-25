Anupam Finserv Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 4.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in June 2021 up 4.42% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021 up 17.94% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 down 16.07% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2020.

Anupam Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2020.

Anupam Finserv shares closed at 13.85 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 75.32% returns over the last 6 months and 39.48% over the last 12 months.