Anupam Finserv Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore, up 26.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore in December 2020 up 26.42% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020 up 115.89% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2020 up 78.57% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2019.

Anupam Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2019.

Anupam Finserv shares closed at 7.98 on February 18, 2021 (BSE)