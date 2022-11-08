 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anuh Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.07 crore, up 5.82% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anuh Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.07 crore in September 2022 up 5.82% from Rs. 108.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.92 crore in September 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 8.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.44 crore in September 2022 up 7.3% from Rs. 14.39 crore in September 2021.

Anuh Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.72 in September 2021.

Anuh Pharma shares closed at 92.20 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.27% returns over the last 6 months and -13.14% over the last 12 months.

Anuh Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.07 116.38 108.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.07 116.38 108.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.74 87.38 78.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.59 7.02 0.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.63 -6.08 3.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.22 4.26 3.63
Depreciation 2.44 2.42 2.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.46 12.61 10.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.99 8.77 9.51
Other Income 2.01 0.96 1.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.00 9.72 11.42
Interest 0.11 0.06 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.89 9.66 11.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.89 9.66 11.03
Tax 2.97 2.33 2.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.92 7.34 8.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.92 7.34 8.60
Equity Share Capital 25.06 25.06 25.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 1.46 1.72
Diluted EPS 1.98 1.46 1.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 1.46 1.72
Diluted EPS 1.98 1.46 1.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:14 pm
