    Anuh Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.07 crore, up 5.82% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anuh Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 115.07 crore in September 2022 up 5.82% from Rs. 108.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.92 crore in September 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 8.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.44 crore in September 2022 up 7.3% from Rs. 14.39 crore in September 2021.

    Anuh Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.72 in September 2021.

    Anuh Pharma shares closed at 92.20 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.27% returns over the last 6 months and -13.14% over the last 12 months.

    Anuh Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations115.07116.38108.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations115.07116.38108.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.7487.3878.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.597.020.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.63-6.083.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.224.263.63
    Depreciation2.442.422.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.4612.6110.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.998.779.51
    Other Income2.010.961.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.009.7211.42
    Interest0.110.060.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.899.6611.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.899.6611.03
    Tax2.972.332.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.927.348.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.927.348.60
    Equity Share Capital25.0625.0625.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.981.461.72
    Diluted EPS1.981.461.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.981.461.72
    Diluted EPS1.981.461.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

