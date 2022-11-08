Anuh Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.07 crore, up 5.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.07 crore in September 2022 up 5.82% from Rs. 108.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.92 crore in September 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 8.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.44 crore in September 2022 up 7.3% from Rs. 14.39 crore in September 2021.

Anuh Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.72 in September 2021.

Anuh Pharma shares closed at 92.20 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.27% returns over the last 6 months and -13.14% over the last 12 months.