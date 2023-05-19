English
    Anuh Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.31 crore, up 21.97% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anuh Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 157.31 crore in March 2023 up 21.97% from Rs. 128.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2023 up 7.81% from Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.27 crore in March 2023 up 2.48% from Rs. 14.90 crore in March 2022.

    Anuh Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in March 2022.

    Anuh Pharma shares closed at 93.94 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.85% returns over the last 6 months and -3.10% over the last 12 months.

    Anuh Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations157.31138.73128.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations157.31138.73128.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.5491.3594.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.061.326.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.5414.47-3.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.354.324.02
    Depreciation2.412.433.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.6614.8413.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8310.0010.86
    Other Income1.042.111.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8612.1111.89
    Interest0.020.03-0.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.8412.0812.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.8412.0812.07
    Tax3.222.773.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.629.318.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.629.318.93
    Equity Share Capital25.0625.0625.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.921.861.78
    Diluted EPS1.921.861.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.921.861.78
    Diluted EPS1.921.861.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Anuh Pharma #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:45 pm