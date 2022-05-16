Anuh Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.97 crore, up 32.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.97 crore in March 2022 up 32.76% from Rs. 97.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2022 up 895.15% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.90 crore in March 2022 up 165.12% from Rs. 5.62 crore in March 2021.

Anuh Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2021.

Anuh Pharma shares closed at 92.30 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.01% returns over the last 6 months and -39.46% over the last 12 months.