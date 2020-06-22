Anuh Pharma Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.05 crore, down 13.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.05 crore in March 2020 down 13.24% from Rs. 83.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2020 down 117.31% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2020 down 65.24% from Rs. 8.63 crore in March 2019.

Anuh Pharma shares closed at 220.45 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 75.24% returns over the last 6 months and 75.31% over the last 12 months.