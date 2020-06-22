Anuh Pharma Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.05 crore, down 13.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anuh Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.05 crore in March 2020 down 13.24% from Rs. 83.05 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2020 down 117.31% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2020 down 65.24% from Rs. 8.63 crore in March 2019.
Anuh Pharma shares closed at 220.45 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 75.24% returns over the last 6 months and 75.31% over the last 12 months.
|Anuh Pharma
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.05
|75.86
|83.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.05
|75.86
|83.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|66.00
|57.12
|61.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.34
|0.09
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.39
|-1.45
|1.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.71
|3.32
|2.65
|Depreciation
|4.07
|1.04
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.51
|8.19
|9.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.18
|7.54
|7.27
|Other Income
|1.11
|1.02
|0.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.07
|8.56
|8.11
|Interest
|0.55
|0.11
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.62
|8.45
|8.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.62
|8.45
|8.04
|Tax
|-0.70
|2.11
|2.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.92
|6.34
|5.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.92
|6.34
|5.31
|Equity Share Capital
|12.53
|12.53
|12.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|2.53
|2.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|2.53
|2.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|2.53
|2.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|2.53
|2.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
