Anuh Pharma Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 83.05 crore, up 23.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.05 crore in March 2019 up 23.77% from Rs. 67.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2019 up 63.24% from Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in March 2019 up 61.01% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2018.

Anuh Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2018.

Anuh Pharma shares closed at 131.60 on May 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given -17.83% returns over the last 6 months and -15.51% over the last 12 months.