Anuh Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 161.48 crore, up 38.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.48 crore in June 2023 up 38.76% from Rs. 116.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.75 crore in June 2023 up 60.22% from Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.45 crore in June 2023 up 43.74% from Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2022.

Anuh Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2022.

Anuh Pharma shares closed at 132.15 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.49% returns over the last 6 months and 44.51% over the last 12 months.