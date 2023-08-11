English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Anuh Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 161.48 crore, up 38.76% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anuh Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.48 crore in June 2023 up 38.76% from Rs. 116.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.75 crore in June 2023 up 60.22% from Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.45 crore in June 2023 up 43.74% from Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2022.

    Anuh Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2022.

    Anuh Pharma shares closed at 132.15 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.49% returns over the last 6 months and 44.51% over the last 12 months.

    Anuh Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.48157.31116.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.48157.31116.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials127.06122.5487.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.421.067.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.33-1.54-6.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.774.354.26
    Depreciation2.012.412.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.5816.6612.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.9711.838.77
    Other Income3.471.040.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.4412.869.72
    Interest0.020.020.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.4112.849.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.4112.849.66
    Tax3.663.222.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.759.627.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.759.627.34
    Equity Share Capital25.0625.0625.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.351.921.46
    Diluted EPS2.351.921.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.351.921.46
    Diluted EPS2.351.921.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Anuh Pharma #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!