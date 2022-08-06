Anuh Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.38 crore, down 0.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.38 crore in June 2022 down 0.76% from Rs. 117.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2022 up 31.21% from Rs. 5.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2022 up 18.09% from Rs. 10.28 crore in June 2021.

Anuh Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2021.

Anuh Pharma shares closed at 101.00 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.06% returns over the last 6 months and -31.43% over the last 12 months.