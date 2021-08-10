Anuh Pharma Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 117.27 crore, down 5.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.27 crore in June 2021 down 5.61% from Rs. 124.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.59 crore in June 2021 down 66.57% from Rs. 16.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.28 crore in June 2021 down 61.18% from Rs. 26.48 crore in June 2020.

Anuh Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.67 in June 2020.

Anuh Pharma shares closed at 132.30 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.68% returns over the last 6 months and -18.77% over the last 12 months.