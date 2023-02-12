Anuh Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.73 crore, up 5.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.73 crore in December 2022 up 5.37% from Rs. 131.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2022 up 24.95% from Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2022 up 16.6% from Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2021.