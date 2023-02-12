 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Anuh Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.73 crore, up 5.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anuh Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 138.73 crore in December 2022 up 5.37% from Rs. 131.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2022 up 24.95% from Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2022 up 16.6% from Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2021.

Anuh Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 138.73 115.07 131.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 138.73 115.07 131.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 91.35 75.74 88.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.32 1.59 20.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.47 6.63 -5.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.32 4.22 3.75
Depreciation 2.43 2.44 2.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.84 13.46 12.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.00 10.99 9.14
Other Income 2.11 2.01 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.11 13.00 9.48
Interest 0.03 0.11 0.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.08 12.89 8.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.08 12.89 8.90
Tax 2.77 2.97 1.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.31 9.92 7.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.31 9.92 7.45
Equity Share Capital 25.06 25.06 25.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 1.98 1.49
Diluted EPS 1.86 1.98 1.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 1.98 1.49
Diluted EPS 1.86 1.98 1.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited