English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Anuh Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.73 crore, up 5.37% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anuh Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 138.73 crore in December 2022 up 5.37% from Rs. 131.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2022 up 24.95% from Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2022 up 16.6% from Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2021.

    Anuh Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations138.73115.07131.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations138.73115.07131.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials91.3575.7488.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.321.5920.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.476.63-5.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.324.223.75
    Depreciation2.432.442.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.8413.4612.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.0010.999.14
    Other Income2.112.010.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.1113.009.48
    Interest0.030.110.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.0812.898.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.0812.898.90
    Tax2.772.971.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.319.927.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.319.927.45
    Equity Share Capital25.0625.0625.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.981.49
    Diluted EPS1.861.981.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.981.49
    Diluted EPS1.861.981.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited