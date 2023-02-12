Anuh Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.73 crore, up 5.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.73 crore in December 2022 up 5.37% from Rs. 131.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2022 up 24.95% from Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2022 up 16.6% from Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2021.

Anuh Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in December 2021.

Anuh Pharma shares closed at 88.80 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.90% returns over the last 6 months and -16.54% over the last 12 months.