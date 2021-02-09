Anuh Pharma Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 98.33 crore, up 29.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.33 crore in December 2020 up 29.62% from Rs. 75.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2020 down 34.09% from Rs. 6.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2020 down 7.08% from Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2019.

Anuh Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.53 in December 2019.

Anuh Pharma shares closed at 130.50 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given -19.88% returns over the last 6 months and 60.06% over the last 12 months.