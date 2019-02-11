Anuh Pharma Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 70.00 crore, up 10.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.00 crore in December 2018 up 10.53% from Rs. 63.33 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2018 up 9.42% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2018 up 6.73% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2017.

Anuh Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.97 in December 2017.

Anuh Pharma shares closed at 145.20 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.89% returns over the last 6 months and -13.96% over the last 12 months.