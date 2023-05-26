English
    Anubhav Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore, up 3329.22% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anubhav Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore in March 2023 up 3329.22% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 79.45% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 500% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    Anubhav Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

    Anubhav Infra shares closed at 10.36 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.07% returns over the last 6 months and 306.27% over the last 12 months.

    Anubhav Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.2310.560.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.2310.560.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.9710.050.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.04----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.080.09
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.050.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.100.380.03
    Other Income0.08----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.380.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.180.380.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.180.380.03
    Tax0.170.100.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.280.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.280.03
    Equity Share Capital21.4121.4121.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.130.02
    Diluted EPS--0.130.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.130.02
    Diluted EPS--0.130.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
