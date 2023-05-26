Anubhav Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore, up 3329.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.23 crore in March 2023 up 3329.22% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 79.45% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 500% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Anubhav Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Anubhav Infra shares closed at 10.36 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.07% returns over the last 6 months and 306.27% over the last 12 months.