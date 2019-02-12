Anubhav Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 54.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 54.18% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 300% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Anubhav Infra shares closed at 11.00 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)