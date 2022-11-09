Antony Waste Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.52 crore, up 1.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.52 crore in September 2022 up 1.67% from Rs. 14.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in September 2022 up 6.45% from Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in September 2022 down 2.86% from Rs. 6.64 crore in September 2021.

Antony Waste EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in September 2021.

Antony Waste shares closed at 328.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.94% returns over the last 6 months and 5.53% over the last 12 months.