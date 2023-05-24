English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Antony Waste Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.91 crore, up 7.24% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Antony Waste Handling Cell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.91 crore in March 2023 up 7.24% from Rs. 12.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2023 down 70.04% from Rs. 8.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2023 down 39.8% from Rs. 10.15 crore in March 2022.

    Antony Waste EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.97 in March 2022.

    Antony Waste shares closed at 284.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and 12.51% over the last 12 months.

    Antony Waste Handling Cell
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.9113.9712.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.9113.9712.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.066.914.76
    Depreciation2.480.510.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.006.525.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.630.032.46
    Other Income4.262.417.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.632.459.63
    Interest0.750.600.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.881.848.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.881.848.82
    Tax0.360.690.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.511.158.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.511.158.39
    Equity Share Capital14.1414.1414.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.890.412.97
    Diluted EPS0.890.412.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.890.412.97
    Diluted EPS0.890.412.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Antony Waste #Antony Waste Handling Cell #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 12:44 pm