Antony Waste Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.65 crore, up 17.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.65 crore in June 2023 up 17.25% from Rs. 14.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2023 down 64.87% from Rs. 5.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2023 down 67.59% from Rs. 9.38 crore in June 2022.

Antony Waste EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.99 in June 2022.

Antony Waste shares closed at 335.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.32% returns over the last 6 months and 2.70% over the last 12 months.