    Antony Waste Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.97 crore, up 0.72% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Antony Waste Handling Cell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.97 crore in December 2022 up 0.72% from Rs. 13.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 down 66.57% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2022 down 54.95% from Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2021.

    Antony Waste EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2021.

    Antony Waste shares closed at 257.45 on March 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.80% returns over the last 6 months and -8.33% over the last 12 months.

    Antony Waste Handling Cell
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.9714.5213.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.9714.5213.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.915.465.16
    Depreciation0.510.520.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.525.595.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.032.972.72
    Other Income2.412.963.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.455.936.04
    Interest0.601.231.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.844.704.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.844.704.94
    Tax0.691.251.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.153.453.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.153.453.44
    Equity Share Capital14.1414.1414.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.411.221.22
    Diluted EPS0.411.221.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.411.221.22
    Diluted EPS0.411.221.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am