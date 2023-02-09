Antony Waste Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.97 crore, up 0.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.97 crore in December 2022 up 0.72% from Rs. 13.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 down 66.57% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2022 down 54.95% from Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2021.