    Antony Waste Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.97 crore, up 0.72% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Antony Waste Handling Cell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.97 crore in December 2022 up 0.72% from Rs. 13.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 down 66.57% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2022 down 54.95% from Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2021.

    Antony Waste Handling Cell
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.9714.5213.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.9714.5213.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.915.465.16
    Depreciation0.510.520.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.525.595.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.032.972.72
    Other Income2.412.963.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.455.936.04
    Interest0.601.231.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.844.704.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.844.704.94
    Tax0.691.251.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.153.453.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.153.453.44
    Equity Share Capital14.1414.1414.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.411.221.22
    Diluted EPS0.411.221.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.411.221.22
    Diluted EPS0.411.221.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
