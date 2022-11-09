 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Antony Waste Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.84 crore, up 30.19% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Antony Waste Handling Cell are:

Net Sales at Rs 199.84 crore in September 2022 up 30.19% from Rs. 153.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.32 crore in September 2022 down 1.23% from Rs. 23.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.76 crore in September 2022 up 7.85% from Rs. 42.43 crore in September 2021.

Antony Waste EPS has increased to Rs. 8.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.38 in September 2021.

Antony Waste shares closed at 328.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.94% returns over the last 6 months and 5.53% over the last 12 months.

Antony Waste Handling Cell
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 199.84 235.11 153.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 199.84 235.11 153.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.21 0.14 0.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.12 0.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.77 49.93 48.28
Depreciation 8.37 8.31 8.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.81 140.91 67.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.67 35.70 29.35
Other Income 4.72 4.57 4.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.39 40.27 34.30
Interest 6.36 5.55 6.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.04 34.72 28.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.04 34.72 28.14
Tax 3.53 6.07 4.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.51 28.65 23.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.51 28.65 23.61
Minority Interest -4.19 -5.45 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.32 23.20 23.61
Equity Share Capital 14.14 14.14 14.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.24 8.20 6.38
Diluted EPS 8.24 8.20 6.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.24 8.20 6.38
Diluted EPS 8.24 8.20 6.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 9, 2022
