    Antony Waste Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.84 crore, up 30.19% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Antony Waste Handling Cell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 199.84 crore in September 2022 up 30.19% from Rs. 153.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.32 crore in September 2022 down 1.23% from Rs. 23.61 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.76 crore in September 2022 up 7.85% from Rs. 42.43 crore in September 2021.

    Antony Waste EPS has increased to Rs. 8.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.38 in September 2021.

    Antony Waste shares closed at 328.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.94% returns over the last 6 months and 5.53% over the last 12 months.

    Antony Waste Handling Cell
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations199.84235.11153.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations199.84235.11153.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.210.140.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.120.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.7749.9348.28
    Depreciation8.378.318.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.81140.9167.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.6735.7029.35
    Other Income4.724.574.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.3940.2734.30
    Interest6.365.556.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.0434.7228.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.0434.7228.14
    Tax3.536.074.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.5128.6523.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.5128.6523.61
    Minority Interest-4.19-5.45--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.3223.2023.61
    Equity Share Capital14.1414.1414.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.248.206.38
    Diluted EPS8.248.206.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.248.206.38
    Diluted EPS8.248.206.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:55 pm