Antony Waste Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 203.15 crore, up 7.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.15 crore in March 2023 up 7.93% from Rs. 188.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2023 down 52.33% from Rs. 20.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.32 crore in March 2023 down 14.74% from Rs. 46.12 crore in March 2022.

Antony Waste EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.09 in March 2022.

Antony Waste shares closed at 284.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and 12.51% over the last 12 months.