    Antony Waste Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 203.15 crore, up 7.93% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Antony Waste Handling Cell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 203.15 crore in March 2023 up 7.93% from Rs. 188.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2023 down 52.33% from Rs. 20.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.32 crore in March 2023 down 14.74% from Rs. 46.12 crore in March 2022.

    Antony Waste EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.09 in March 2022.

    Antony Waste shares closed at 284.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and 12.51% over the last 12 months.

    Antony Waste Handling Cell
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations203.15217.53188.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations203.15217.53188.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.080.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.10---0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.5155.2245.26
    Depreciation12.699.628.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.24132.74101.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7319.8632.98
    Other Income6.904.784.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6324.6437.60
    Interest8.736.004.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.9018.6433.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.9018.6433.59
    Tax5.512.628.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.3816.0225.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.3816.0225.43
    Minority Interest-2.82-4.02-5.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.5612.0020.06
    Equity Share Capital14.1414.1414.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.384.247.09
    Diluted EPS3.384.247.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.384.247.09
    Diluted EPS3.384.247.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 12:44 pm