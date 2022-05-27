Antony Waste Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.22 crore, up 40.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.22 crore in March 2022 up 40.28% from Rs. 134.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.06 crore in March 2022 up 70.67% from Rs. 11.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.12 crore in March 2022 up 34.81% from Rs. 34.21 crore in March 2021.

Antony Waste EPS has increased to Rs. 7.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.16 in March 2021.

Antony Waste shares closed at 242.20 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.64% returns over the last 6 months and -22.73% over the last 12 months.