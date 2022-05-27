 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Antony Waste Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.22 crore, up 40.28% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Antony Waste Handling Cell are:

Net Sales at Rs 188.22 crore in March 2022 up 40.28% from Rs. 134.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.06 crore in March 2022 up 70.67% from Rs. 11.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.12 crore in March 2022 up 34.81% from Rs. 34.21 crore in March 2021.

Antony Waste EPS has increased to Rs. 7.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.16 in March 2021.

Antony Waste shares closed at 242.20 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.64% returns over the last 6 months and -22.73% over the last 12 months.

Antony Waste Handling Cell
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 188.22 161.32 134.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 188.22 161.32 134.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.36 0.25 0.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 -0.02 0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.26 52.69 41.13
Depreciation 8.52 8.67 7.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.18 76.66 62.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.98 23.08 22.20
Other Income 4.61 4.48 4.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.60 27.56 26.38
Interest 4.00 4.91 7.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.59 22.65 18.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.59 22.65 18.96
Tax 8.16 3.65 3.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.43 19.00 15.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.43 19.00 15.57
Minority Interest -5.37 -5.98 -3.82
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.06 13.03 11.75
Equity Share Capital 14.14 14.14 14.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.09 4.61 4.16
Diluted EPS 7.09 4.61 4.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.09 4.61 4.16
Diluted EPS 7.09 4.61 4.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:13 pm
