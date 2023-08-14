English
    Antony Waste Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 221.99 crore, down 5.58% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Antony Waste Handling Cell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 221.99 crore in June 2023 down 5.58% from Rs. 235.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.27 crore in June 2023 down 21.26% from Rs. 23.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.13 crore in June 2023 up 7.31% from Rs. 48.58 crore in June 2022.

    Antony Waste EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.20 in June 2022.

    Antony Waste shares closed at 335.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.32% returns over the last 6 months and 2.70% over the last 12 months.

    Antony Waste Handling Cell
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations221.99203.15235.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations221.99203.15235.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.080.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.100.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.8160.5149.93
    Depreciation10.6112.698.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.30110.24140.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.2619.7335.70
    Other Income5.266.904.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.5226.6340.27
    Interest7.008.735.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.5317.9034.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.5317.9034.72
    Tax11.925.516.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.6112.3828.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.6112.3828.65
    Minority Interest-4.34-2.82-5.45
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.279.5623.20
    Equity Share Capital14.1414.1414.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.463.388.20
    Diluted EPS6.463.388.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.463.388.20
    Diluted EPS6.463.388.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:21 pm

