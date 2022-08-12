 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Antony Waste Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.11 crore, up 61.74% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Antony Waste Handling Cell are:

Net Sales at Rs 235.11 crore in June 2022 up 61.74% from Rs. 145.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.20 crore in June 2022 up 38.42% from Rs. 16.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.58 crore in June 2022 up 16.44% from Rs. 41.72 crore in June 2021.

Antony Waste EPS has increased to Rs. 8.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.93 in June 2021.

Antony Waste shares closed at 326.20 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.36% returns over the last 6 months and -0.28% over the last 12 months.

Antony Waste Handling Cell
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 235.11 188.22 145.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 235.11 188.22 145.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.14 0.36 0.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.12 -0.08 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.93 45.26 45.67
Depreciation 8.31 8.52 7.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 140.91 101.18 62.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.70 32.98 29.40
Other Income 4.57 4.61 4.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.27 37.60 33.73
Interest 5.55 4.00 5.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.72 33.59 28.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.72 33.59 28.31
Tax 6.07 8.16 5.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.65 25.43 22.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.65 25.43 22.36
Minority Interest -5.45 -5.37 -5.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.20 20.06 16.76
Equity Share Capital 14.14 14.14 14.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.20 7.09 5.93
Diluted EPS 8.20 7.09 5.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.20 7.09 5.93
Diluted EPS 8.20 7.09 5.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
