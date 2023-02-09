Antony Waste Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.53 crore, up 34.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.53 crore in December 2022 up 34.84% from Rs. 161.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2022 down 7.88% from Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.26 crore in December 2022 down 5.44% from Rs. 36.23 crore in December 2021.