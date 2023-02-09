 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Antony Waste Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.53 crore, up 34.84% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Antony Waste Handling Cell are:

Net Sales at Rs 217.53 crore in December 2022 up 34.84% from Rs. 161.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2022 down 7.88% from Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.26 crore in December 2022 down 5.44% from Rs. 36.23 crore in December 2021.

Antony Waste Handling Cell
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 217.53 199.84 161.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 217.53 199.84 161.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.08 0.21 0.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.22 54.77 52.69
Depreciation 9.62 8.37 8.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 132.74 103.81 76.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.86 32.67 23.08
Other Income 4.78 4.72 4.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.64 37.39 27.56
Interest 6.00 6.36 4.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.64 31.04 22.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.64 31.04 22.65
Tax 2.62 3.53 3.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.02 27.51 19.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.02 27.51 19.00
Minority Interest -4.02 -4.19 -5.98
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.00 23.32 13.03
Equity Share Capital 14.14 14.14 14.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.24 8.24 4.61
Diluted EPS 4.24 8.24 4.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.24 8.24 4.61
Diluted EPS 4.24 8.24 4.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
