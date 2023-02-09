English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Antony Waste Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.53 crore, up 34.84% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Antony Waste Handling Cell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 217.53 crore in December 2022 up 34.84% from Rs. 161.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2022 down 7.88% from Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.26 crore in December 2022 down 5.44% from Rs. 36.23 crore in December 2021.

    Antony Waste Handling Cell
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations217.53199.84161.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations217.53199.84161.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.210.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.2254.7752.69
    Depreciation9.628.378.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses132.74103.8176.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8632.6723.08
    Other Income4.784.724.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.6437.3927.56
    Interest6.006.364.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.6431.0422.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.6431.0422.65
    Tax2.623.533.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.0227.5119.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.0227.5119.00
    Minority Interest-4.02-4.19-5.98
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.0023.3213.03
    Equity Share Capital14.1414.1414.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.248.244.61
    Diluted EPS4.248.244.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.248.244.61
    Diluted EPS4.248.244.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited