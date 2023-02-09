Antony Waste Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.53 crore, up 34.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.53 crore in December 2022 up 34.84% from Rs. 161.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2022 down 7.88% from Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.26 crore in December 2022 down 5.44% from Rs. 36.23 crore in December 2021.

Antony Waste EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.61 in December 2021.

Antony Waste shares closed at 293.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.86% returns over the last 6 months and -3.04% over the last 12 months.