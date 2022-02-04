Antony Waste Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.32 crore, up 30.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.32 crore in December 2021 up 30.65% from Rs. 123.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2021 down 4.44% from Rs. 13.63 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.23 crore in December 2021 down 0.63% from Rs. 36.46 crore in December 2020.

Antony Waste EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.31 in December 2020.

Antony Waste shares closed at 336.45 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.17% returns over the last 6 months and 10.93% over the last 12 months.