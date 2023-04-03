 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Antique Broking bullish on Indian pharma market for FY24, stays negative on US generics 

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

The brokerage firm sees domestic branded formulations-focused firms' growth rate in the mid-teen range, driven by a high single-digit increase in prices 

Antique Stock Broking is optimistic about double-digit growth in the Indian pharmaceutical market in the fiscal year 2024 even as it is negative on the US generics market.

The domestic branded formulations segment is seen as the most promising area for the overall pharma industry, with anticipated mid-teens growth rates driven by pricing and new product launches, the brokerage firm said, adding that Torrent Pharma remains its preferred pick in the sector for FY24.

The growth factors

Antique believes that pharma companies can raise prices by around 10 percent in FY24.