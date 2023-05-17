Antarctica Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 24.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 24.72% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 683.7% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Antarctica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

Antarctica shares closed at 0.65 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.75% returns over the last 6 months and -45.83% over the last 12 months.