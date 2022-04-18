Antarctica Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 8.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 8.78% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 81.3% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Antarctica shares closed at 1.65 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 106.25% returns over the last 6 months