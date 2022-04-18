 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Antarctica Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 8.78% Y-o-Y

Apr 18, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Antarctica are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 8.78% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 81.3% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Antarctica shares closed at 1.65 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 106.25% returns over the last 6 months

Antarctica
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.28 0.24 0.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.28 0.24 0.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.11 0.06 0.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 0.02 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.03 -0.02
Depreciation 0.04 0.03 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 0.10 0.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.01 -0.23
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.01 -0.07
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 0.01 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.02 0.01 -0.07
Tax 0.00 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 0.01 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 0.01 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 15.50 15.50 15.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

