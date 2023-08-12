English
    Antarctica Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 28.79% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Antarctica are:Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 28.79% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 59.55% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.Antarctica shares closed at 1.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.67% returns over the last 6 months and 10.00% over the last 12 months.
    Antarctica
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.170.210.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.170.210.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.060.110.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-0.06-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.04
    Depreciation0.040.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.040.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.08-0.11
    Other Income0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.08-0.10
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.080.08-0.10
    Exceptional Items0.04----
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.08-0.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.08-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.08-0.10
    Equity Share Capital15.5015.5015.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS--0.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS--0.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

