Antarctica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 34.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 34.09% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 64.52% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.