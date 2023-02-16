Antarctica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 34.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 34.09% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 64.52% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Antarctica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Antarctica shares closed at 0.75 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -62.50% over the last 12 months.